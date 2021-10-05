Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Beijing Calls for Restraint in Response to N. Korean Missile Launch

Written: 2021-10-19 19:22:09Updated: 2021-10-19 19:27:56

Beijing Calls for Restraint in Response to N. Korean Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has urged for cooler heads to prevail, urging relevant nations to seek a solution through dialogue, after North Korea launched what was presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday. 

Asked on the launch during a media briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said his country is keeping close tabs on the matter, as well as recent military moves involving related countries. 

Wang said that the Korean Peninsula is at a critical juncture and that countries concerned should exercise restraint and make their effort to safeguard peace and stability in the region. 

The spokesperson then reiterated China’s call for simultaneous pursuit of a denuclearization process and a peace deal between Washington and Pyongyang based on dialogue and negotiations and urged relevant nations to jointly seek a political solution. 

If confirmed, Tuesday's launch will be the first SLBM launch by the North in about two years.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >