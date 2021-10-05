Beijing Calls for Restraint in Response to N. Korean Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has urged for cooler heads to prevail, urging relevant nations to seek a solution through dialogue, after North Korea launched what was presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday.Asked on the launch during a media briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said his country is keeping close tabs on the matter, as well as recent military moves involving related countries.Wang said that the Korean Peninsula is at a critical juncture and that countries concerned should exercise restraint and make their effort to safeguard peace and stability in the region.The spokesperson then reiterated China’s call for simultaneous pursuit of a denuclearization process and a peace deal between Washington and Pyongyang based on dialogue and negotiations and urged relevant nations to jointly seek a political solution.If confirmed, Tuesday's launch will be the first SLBM launch by the North in about two years.