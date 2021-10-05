Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Military to Appeal Court Ruling on Discharge of Transgender Soldier

Written: 2021-10-20 19:00:18Updated: 2021-10-20 19:19:10

Military to Appeal Court Ruling on Discharge of Transgender Soldier

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has decided to appeal a court ruling that found its decision to discharge a soldier who underwent a gender reassignment operation as unjust.

A Defense Ministry official said Wednesday the military respects the ruling, but it decided to appeal as it was determined as necessary to seek the opinion of a higher court.

The official added the ministry, through policy research involving public opinions, will carefully consider whether transgender soldiers should continue to serve.

Earlier this month, Daejeon District Court ruled in favor of the late former Staff Sergeant Byun Hee-soo, who was discharged by the Army following her gender reassignment surgery even though she wanted to remain on enlisted duty as a woman.

The court said the discharge should be revoked as it was inappropriately made on the grounds that the loss of male genitalia constituted a physical disability under military law.

Byun was found dead at her residence in March this year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >