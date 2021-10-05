Military to Appeal Court Ruling on Discharge of Transgender Soldier

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has decided to appeal a court ruling that found its decision to discharge a soldier who underwent a gender reassignment operation as unjust.A Defense Ministry official said Wednesday the military respects the ruling, but it decided to appeal as it was determined as necessary to seek the opinion of a higher court.The official added the ministry, through policy research involving public opinions, will carefully consider whether transgender soldiers should continue to serve.Earlier this month, Daejeon District Court ruled in favor of the late former Staff Sergeant Byun Hee-soo, who was discharged by the Army following her gender reassignment surgery even though she wanted to remain on enlisted duty as a woman.The court said the discharge should be revoked as it was inappropriately made on the grounds that the loss of male genitalia constituted a physical disability under military law.Byun was found dead at her residence in March this year.