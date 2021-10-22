Producer Prices Rise for 11th Month in September

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for an eleventh consecutive month in September due to the rising prices of oil and raw materials.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) Thursday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 111-point-13 in September, up point-two percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the eleventh straight month since November last year. It also replaced new highs for six consecutive months since April.Compared to a year earlier, the index jumped seven-point-five percent, the largest on-year gain since April 2011.Prices of industrial goods gained point-three percent on-month in September. The rise is partly driven by a hike in prices of coal and oil products, which grew two-point-one percent.Prices of agricultural products dropped point-eight percent.