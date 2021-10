Photo : YONHAP News

The administration of COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other groups is to begin on Monday.The eligible people are those aged 75 and older as well as users and workers at elderly care facilities who received their initial shots from April 1.According to the state vaccination task force, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, more than 811-thousand-800 people in the eligible group have made reservations for booster shots.Those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first and second shots will also receive Pfizer as a booster, while those who received AstraZeneca will be given Pfizer or Moderna for the additional shots.Those who received AstraZeneca for their first shots and Pfizer for the second shots will be given a Pfizer booster shot.