Gov't to Resume Discount Coupon Distribution from Nov. 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to resume its discount coupon programs to stimulate consumption from next week, in line with South Korea's planned transition into a "with COVID-19" system.An emergency economic meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Tuesday arrived at the decision to restart a total of nine discount coupon programs.Six of the nine coupons resume for the first time in a year on Monday; these include accommodation, tourism, sports events, movie theaters, exhibitions and professional sports. The remaining three - those for restaurants, performances and agro-fishery products - had been partially available for online use.Over 552 billion won has been earmarked to finance COVID-19 discount coupons since last year, and slightly over 40 percent of the budget remains unused.With over 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated, South Korea plans to shift to a “with COVID-19” quarantine phase early next month, which is set to bring a significant reduction in quarantine restrictions.