Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Resume Discount Coupon Distribution from Nov. 1

Written: 2021-10-26 19:35:25Updated: 2021-10-26 19:49:36

Gov't to Resume Discount Coupon Distribution from Nov. 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to resume its discount coupon programs to stimulate consumption from next week, in line with South Korea's planned transition into a "with COVID-19" system. 

An emergency economic meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Tuesday arrived at the decision to restart a total of nine discount coupon programs. 

Six of the nine coupons resume for the first time in a year on Monday; these include accommodation, tourism, sports events, movie theaters, exhibitions and professional sports. The remaining three - those for restaurants, performances and agro-fishery products - had been partially available for online use.   

Over 552 billion won has been earmarked to finance COVID-19 discount coupons since last year, and slightly over 40 percent of the budget remains unused. 

With over 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated, South Korea plans to shift to a “with COVID-19” quarantine phase early next month, which is set to bring a significant reduction in quarantine restrictions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >