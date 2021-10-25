Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump by 686 to 1,952 on Wed.

Written: 2021-10-27 09:54:53Updated: 2021-10-27 10:53:25

Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump by 686 to 1,952 on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases surged to near two-thousand yet again on Wednesday as the nation is preparing for a shift to living with COVID-19. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that one-thousand-952 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulative caseload to 356-thousand-305.

The daily tally increased by 686 from Tuesday, although it fell below the two-thousand mark for the 19th consecutive day. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-930 were local infections, while 22 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 82 percent of local cases at one-thousand-582. It marks the first time in 12 days the ratio hit 82 percent or higher. Non-capital areas added 348 cases.

Nine deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-797. The fatality rate is zero-point-79 percent. The number of critically ill patients is up by seven from the previous day to 341.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >