Photo : YONHAP News

The Test of Proficiency in Korean, or TOPIK, will be held six times next year, with a verbal test added for the first time in the latter half of 2022.According to the Education Ministry's TOPIK plans unveiled Thursday, three of the six tests will be held overseas while an internet-based verbal test will take place on November 19.The ministry also aims to make a complete transition to internet-based tests by 2023, allowing participants an opportunity to take a test at least once a month for overseas Koreans and foreigners.The number of TOPIK applicants has increased every year since 2017 but slightly dropped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.