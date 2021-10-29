Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung to Receive S. Korea's Highest Cultural Honors

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will award the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit to Academy award-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Creative Content Agency on Thursday, announced a list of 29 artists, performers and producers as recipients of annual cultural honors in recognition of their contribution to the nation.Youn, who became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar with a Best Supporting Actress title for the film “Minari,” will receive Gemgwan, the highest honor given to those working in the field of arts and culture.Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest honor, will be given to folk singer-song writer Lee Jang-hee and film director Lee Chun-yeon, while the third highest order, Bogwan, will go to actors Song Jae-ho and Park In-hwan and drama script writer Noh Hee-kyung.Others, including actor Jung Woo-sung and singer Lee Juck, will receive presidential and other cultural awards.