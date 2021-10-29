NIS: N. Korea in Serious Food Shortage, Lacks Paper, Ink to Print Money

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered all people and the military to support farming amid a serious food shortage.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) on Thursday gave a briefing on North Korea during a closed-door parliamentary audit of the spy agency.After the audit, Reps. Kim Byung-kee and Ha Tae-kyeung quoted the NIS as saying that the North Korean leader said he feels he is walking on thin ice due to the economic situation. Kim reportedly ordered all who eat to go help farming villages.Rep. Ha said that trade volume between North Korea and China plunged to 185 million U.S. dollars during the first nine months of this year, which is a third of the level from the same period last year.He added that the North's central bank is having difficulties printing money due to suspended imports of paper and special ink and is issuing temporary currency.The NIS also said the lack of medicine and essential supplies has accelerated the spread of infectious diseases such as typhoid fever.