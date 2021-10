Photo : YONHAP News

Starting this year, the state tax agency will provide simplified year-end tax adjustment documents to employers, rather than requiring employees to submit the files themselves.According to the National Tax Service(NTS) on Friday, the documents will be sent to employers upon employees' request and consent to information sharing.Those wishing to benefit from the service can submit a request to their employer by January 14, after which they should consent to file provision through the agency's website by January 19.The tax agency expects the new service to reduce the time workers spend each year on collecting and submitting the documents.The NTS also launched a service allowing users to get an estimated outcome of their tax adjustment for this year.