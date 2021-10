Photo : YONHAP News

Fearing possible COVID-19 clusters due to Halloween, the government has decided to slightly delay lifting the business curfew on Monday in the Seoul metropolitan area.With the nation set to start the first phase of the transition into living with COVID-19, new guidelines were set to start at 12 a.m. on November 1, according to health ministry official Son Young-rae on Friday.However, due to infection risks related to Halloween which falls on Sunday night, Son said the government accepted suggestions made to delay the time of actual application to 5 a.m. Monday.As part of the first phase of the transition, the government will lift time restrictions on all businesses with the exception of nightlife entertainment facilities.