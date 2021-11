Photo : YONHAP News

Telecommunication giant KT Corporation has announced it will deduct service fees for 15 hours of use from customers’ bills, which is ten times longer than the time its wired and wireless services were disrupted last week due to a network routing error.The company said on Monday that services subject to the compensation are wireless, internet, IP phone and business products.Small businesses that suffered damage will receive an amount equal to ten days worth of service charges. The sum is set to be automatically deducted from November charges, which are claimed in December.KT will provide the related information on a special website and operate a dedicated call center for the next two weeks. The company will also launch a network innovation task force to draw up and implement preventive measures, it said.