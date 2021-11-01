Menu Content

PM: ‘Living with COVID-19’ Could Stop if Infections Surge Quickly

Written: 2021-11-03 10:55:19Updated: 2021-11-03 14:17:19

PM: 'Living with COVID-19' Could Stop if Infections Surge Quickly

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has warned against complacency after the nation’s daily COVID-19 cases surged back to over two-thousand-600. 

Kim via social media said on Wednesday that if the “arduously-built towers” of quarantine efforts collapse so easily, the long-hoped return to normalcy will become a distant dream again. 

He said he was anxious upon hearing news the previous day of young people filling the streets of downtown Seoul and of a baseball stadium filled with spectators. 

Although he expected to see some growth in cases with the launch of “living with COVID-19,” the prime minister said the sudden hike over three days is keeping him up at night.

Kim said he understands public fatigue from drawn-out distancing rules, but stressed that the recovery of daily life isn’t possible over a short period of time and called for continued caution while moving forward.

On a radio program on Wednesday, he warned that the government will have to suspend the new system if more than 75 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds nationwide are filled.
