Human Rights Watchdog Recommends School to Suspend Smartphone Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a judgment that prohibiting students from using their smartphones at school is an excessive restriction of their rights.The commission on Wednesday recommended that a high school in Daegu suspend the ban and ease related rules, ensuring that students' rights to freedom of action and telecommunication are not overly restricted.A student at the school had filed a petition, arguing that their rights were violated by the school requiring smartphones to be turned off during class and limiting their use during recess and lunch. Permission from teachers was required for any use.The school, for its part, argued that the ban was a part of measures to reduce indiscreet smartphone use and that students were allowed to use them for justified reasons.The commission, however, said the ban violates basic rights as guaranteed under the Constitution and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.