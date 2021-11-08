Gov't Nearing Deals with Countries to Secure Urea Water Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has assured that the short-term shortage of urea water solution in the nation will be addressed.Hong said during a parliamentary budget committee meeting on Tuesday that negotiations with several countries to secure the additive used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions are in the final stages.He said a military transport airplane is bringing in 27-thousand liters of urea water solution from Australia. Additionally, the government is nearing a deal with some other countries over several tens of thousands of tons of the additive, although Hong did not identify the countries.Noting that 20-thousand tons are equivalent to 60 million liters, Hong said if brought in this month, it will be enough to meet a significant portion or all of the short-term demand.He said the government will also help speed up imports of urea water solution by cutting the inspection period from 20 days to five days and providing financial assistance for distribution.