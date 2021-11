Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that the import of 18-thousand-700 tons of urea from China will proceed, easing a severe shortage of the organic compound.The ministry said it has confirmed with Beijing that exports will proceed for the said amount of urea orders already made with Chinese firms.It is enough to produce 57-thousand tons of urea water solution, used in diesel vehicles to cut emissions, which should last for three months.The ministry said South Korean firms filed applications for export inspection for seven-thousand tons and it has been completed for a portion of that.Seoul mobilized high-level communication channels with Beijing following the Chinese government’s export curbs, which caused a severe shortage of urea water solution in South Korea.The country relies on China for two-thirds of its urea imports.