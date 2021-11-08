Presidential Candidates Meet for First Time since Confirming Candidacies

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential candidates of the two major political parties met for the first time since their respective candidacies were confirmed.At a global forum in Seoul on Wednesday, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Seok-youl greeted his ruling Democratic Party(DP) rival Lee Jae-myung.While Yoon said he had frequently bumped into Lee at the Seongnam court when Yoon was a prosecutor and Lee a lawyer some 20 years ago, Lee said he has no recollection of seeing Yoon since he rarely took on criminal cases.According to Lee's spokesperson, Lee suggested that they meet one-on-one for talks to avoid misunderstanding, to which Yoon nodded.Speaking at the event, Lee proposed that the two candidates discuss politics, government policies and ways to foster future talent. He had previously made a similar proposal for a policy debate.Yoon, for his part, called for a paradigm shift of deregulation and fostering creative talent during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as it has become apparent that sustainable growth can't be maintained based only on investment and labor.