Head of Deutsch Motors Arrested over Alleged Stock Price Manipulation

The chairman of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea, has been arrested on charges of stock manipulation.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon Oh-soo on Tuesday, citing that the suspect may destroy evidence.Kwon, the largest shareholder of the company, allegedly leaked insider information and mobilized market players to manipulate the company's stock prices.Kwon and his partners are alleged to have purchased and induced investors to buy 15-point-99 million stocks worth 63-point-six billion won from 2009 to 2012.Kwon's arrest may open up an investigation into Kim Keon-hee, the wife of main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl, regarding her alleged involvement in the case.Kwon's partners were arrested late last month and earlier this month, and one of them allegedly managed Kim's stock investments.