S. Korea Voices Concern over Russia's Anti-Satellite Test

Seoul's foreign ministry on Wednesday expressed concern and regret over Russia's test of an anti-satellite missile on Monday which produced a large amount of orbital debris.It called on all countries to act responsibly, use space in a peaceful and sustainable manner and join efforts to develop related international norms.According to the Interfax news agency, Moscow's defense ministry said Tuesday that it had successfully conducted a test in which the Russian spacecraft Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982, was destroyed.The ministry said the U.S. knows for certain that resulting fragments, in terms of test time and orbital parameters, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities, adding that America, China and India had conducted similar tests in the past.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also condemned the test as "dangerous and irresponsible", saying it demonstrated Moscow's willingness to jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space.