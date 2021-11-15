Menu Content

Moon Wishes Good Luck to Students Taking CSAT Tomorrow

Written: 2021-11-17 19:29:06Updated: 2021-11-17 19:31:03

President Moon Jae-in has offered his well wishes for students who are set to take the annual college entrance exam Thursday, saying Korea is rooting for their dreams.

In a social media post Wednesday, Moon said they have studied hard for the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) and will do well if they keep proceeding as they have practiced.

He said this year, students had to grapple with challenges in both their studies and in quarantine due to the pandemic. He said he is all the more proud of them for fighting through. 

Moon said all out efforts have been made to ensure a safe testing environment, including preparing separate testing sites in hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centers so that everyone who desires can sit for the exam.
