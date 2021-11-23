S. Korea, Uzbekistan to Hold 2nd Round of FTA Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold the second round of free trade talks with Uzbekistan on Monday and Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, a delegation of 35 officials from the ministries of trade, finance, agriculture, oceans and the Korea Customs Service will attend the virtual FTA talks.About 20 officials from Uzbekistan will attend.The two nations announced the formal launch of negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement during the January summit between President Moon Jae-in and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The two sides held the first official FTA talks in April and have since held a series of meetings to narrow differences. The planned second round of talks will discuss the comprehensive FTA agreement text on commodity, technical barriers to trade, country of origin and general rules.