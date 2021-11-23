Rival Parties Tinker with Presiential Election Campaign Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to give its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung full authority to reform the party and election campaign committee.DP Chairperson Song Young-gil announced the decision on Sunday after an emergency meeting of party members.Song told reporters that the party members passed the decision unanimously, noting that the authority to organize the election campaign committee, in principle, lies with the candidate in accordance with the party's constitution and rules.Meanwhile, main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl announced on Sunday that his election campaign committee will be led by the party's former interim leader Kim Chong-in.Yoon said that current and former party chiefs Lee Jun-seok and Kim Byong-joon will serve as the standing chiefs of the committee. Former DP chair Kim Han-gil will head a separate committee on preparations for a new era.