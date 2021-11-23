Consumer Sentiment Improves for Third Month in November

Consumer sentiment improved for the third consecutive month in November as the nation began to ease social distancing for a gradual transition to living with COVID-19.
According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) came to 107-point-six in November, up point-eight points from the previous month.
A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.
Of the six indexes comprising the CCSI, two indexes gauging people's outlook on consumption and people's assessment of the current economy posted growth.
A BOK official said that the rise in consumer sentiment is attributed to the transition to living with COVID-19 scheme.
A subindex gauging people's outlook on the key interest rate jumped five points on-month to 138 in November, the highest since March 2011. However, a subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices plunged nine points on-month to 116.