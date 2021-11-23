Consumer Sentiment Improves for Third Month in November

Photo : KBS News

Consumer sentiment improved for the third consecutive month in November as the nation began to ease social distancing for a gradual transition to living with COVID-19.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) came to 107-point-six in November, up point-eight points from the previous month.A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.Of the six indexes comprising the CCSI, two indexes gauging people's outlook on consumption and people's assessment of the current economy posted growth.A BOK official said that the rise in consumer sentiment is attributed to the transition to living with COVID-19 scheme.A subindex gauging people's outlook on the key interest rate jumped five points on-month to 138 in November, the highest since March 2011. However, a subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices plunged nine points on-month to 116.