White House Announces US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing over China's human rights abuses.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday in a press briefing that the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.The spokesperson cited China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses as the reasoning.Britain, Canada and Australia are reportedly considering joining the move.The U.S. announcement comes ahead of the virtual Summit for Democracy, which President Biden is hosting on Thursday and Friday and will bring together participants from about 110 countries including South Korea.Prior to the formal announcement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China will take firm countermeasures should the U.S. proceed with its diplomatic boycott.