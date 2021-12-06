Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

U.S. Says it Respects S. Korea-China Relations

Written: 2021-12-07 14:54:51Updated: 2021-12-07 18:13:21

U.S. Says it Respects S. Korea-China Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said the U.S. is not making countries choose between Washington and Beijing.

During a regular briefing on Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby pointed out that the U.S. respects the relations between South Korea and China and understands that they are neighbors. 

But he added that China continues to coerce its regional neighbors into policies that are more in keeping with China’s view of what the region ought to look like, which are often at odds with the security interests of the U.S. and its allies.

Kirby said that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed China when he met with South Korea's top security adviser Suh Hoon, and that Minister Suh also recognized those challenges.

But he said discussions in Seoul were primarily focused on the threat posed by North Korea and the ironclad commitment of the Seoul-Washington alliance in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >