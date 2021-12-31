Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

1,700 Citizens File Injunction with Constitutional Court to Suspend COVID-19 Pass System

Written: 2022-01-07 15:43:59Updated: 2022-01-07 16:51:45

1,700 Citizens File Injunction with Constitutional Court to Suspend COVID-19 Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 17-hundred citizens, including high school students, have filed an injunction against the government's COVID-19 pass system, asking the Constitutional Court to suspend the validity of the program.

High school senior Yang Dae-rim and lawyers representing the petitioners held a press conference outside the court on Friday and argued that forcing people to get vaccinated violates basic rights and goes against the constitution.

The legal move targets the central government and 17 mayors and governors nationwide.

Yang said the COVID-19 pass system restricts people's daily life and vaccination is practically being forced while serious side effects continue. The student called for a swift court decision to suspend the policy.

One attorney said that forcing vaccinations without proper government compensation over its side effects constitutes state violence.

Last month, Yang and others requested a court review of the system and pressed charges with the prosecution against the president, prime minister, health minister and head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on abusing their authority.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >