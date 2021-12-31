1,700 Citizens File Injunction with Constitutional Court to Suspend COVID-19 Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

Around 17-hundred citizens, including high school students, have filed an injunction against the government's COVID-19 pass system, asking the Constitutional Court to suspend the validity of the program.High school senior Yang Dae-rim and lawyers representing the petitioners held a press conference outside the court on Friday and argued that forcing people to get vaccinated violates basic rights and goes against the constitution.The legal move targets the central government and 17 mayors and governors nationwide.Yang said the COVID-19 pass system restricts people's daily life and vaccination is practically being forced while serious side effects continue. The student called for a swift court decision to suspend the policy.One attorney said that forcing vaccinations without proper government compensation over its side effects constitutes state violence.Last month, Yang and others requested a court review of the system and pressed charges with the prosecution against the president, prime minister, health minister and head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on abusing their authority.