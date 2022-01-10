Moon Arrives in Dubai to Begin 3-Nation Middle East Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday and launched a weeklong tour of three Middle Eastern nations.Moon is set to begin his visit to the UAE on Sunday with a roundtable business meeting in Dubai. In the meeting, Moon will seek cooperation between the two nations in the hydrogen industry and ask for the UAE to help Korean businesses advance into the country’s hydrogen industry.The president will then meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE prime minister, to discuss cooperation in infrastructure, responses to climate change and ways to expand cooperation in aerospace.He will also attend a Korea National Day event at the Dubai Expo where the president will seek to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 expo.On Monday, Moon will hold a summit with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations on climate change, defense and public health.Moon will head to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.