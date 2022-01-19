Moon, Saudi Crown Prince Hold Talks, Discuss Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures to strengthen cooperation, including the possible export of weapons and nuclear reactors to Riyadh.During talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, Moon said he is pleased to see bilateral defense cooperation making great strides and hoped negotiations to import South Korean defense goods would be fruitful, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.Moon said South Korea will cooperate as much as possible not just on exporting its weapons systems but also on technological transfers so the production of weapons within Saudi Arabia is possible.The president’s remarks indicate that talks related to arms exports to Saudi Arabia are under way, although no details regarding the matter have been revealed.Moon also promoted the economic feasibility and safety of South Korean nuclear power plants, mentioning successful exports to the United Arab Emirates. He expressed confidence that South Korea would be the best partner for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear reactor projects.During his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier this month, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Moon Sung-wook expressed Seoul’s willingness to participate in a major nuclear power plant project in Saudi Arabia.President Moon also hoped the two countries would cooperate on the hydrogen economy and contribute to Riyadh achieving its goal of carbon neutrality.Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry and national defense. He asked Seoul to share advanced technologies and know-how in related areas and help Saudi Arabia go carbon neutral by 2060.