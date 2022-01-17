Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Wednesday Rally Held Without Clash Following Watchdog Advisory

Written: 2022-01-19 19:13:52Updated: 2022-01-19 19:14:40

A weekly rally protesting Japan's wartime sex slavery was held without incident on Wednesday, in a first such gathering since a human rights watchdog issued a recommendation to the police to actively safeguard the protest.

The event's organizer, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, hosted the one-thousand-527th rally at around noon near a former Japanese embassy site in downtown Seoul.

The council's board chairman Lee Na-young welcomed the National Human Rights Commission's advisory, and asked Jongno Police Station to block other protesters aiming to sabotage their Wednesday event.

A conservative group was also present nearby at a similar time holding placards that called for the disbandment of the council.

Police using buses and manpower came between the two sides to separate them. They also broadcast announcements warning that illegal acts can be subject to criminal punishment. 

The human rights commission had issued the advisory for police protection on Friday, calling the Wednesday rally a globally unprecedented campaign.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >