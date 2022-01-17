Gov’t Cautiously Monitoring N. Korea, Stresses Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the latest North Korea trends while remaining cautious.A unification ministry official said in a statement that the government will make detailed preparations for the worst-case scenario in light of the North’s recent missile tests and possible withdrawal of its moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.When asked about the possibility of North Korea taking action regarding the moratorium, the official said the ministry would not jump to conclusions.The official added that the Moon administration's long-sought goal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War is still valid, and efforts will continue with related parties.According to the ministry, dialogue and diplomacy are the solution for the future.North Korea on Thursday said it will consider "restarting all temporarily-suspended activities" to bolster defense against the U.S., a possible reference to the moratorium that has been in place since 2018.