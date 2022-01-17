Moon Addresses Challenges to Build Lasting Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has addressed challenging circumstances regarding efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.Moon shared his views in a written interview with Egyptian daily Al-Ahram published on Thursday as he began a three-day visit to Egypt.He said that given the current situations, it does not appear easy to establish peace because the path to peace has not been institutionalized yet.The South Korean leader was likely referring to his initiative to clinch a declaration to end the Korean War, which will see little progress given recent developments including North Korea’s series of missile launches this year.Pyongyang on Thursday hinted that it may lift its moratorium on long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear tests citing its thinning patience over what it called the U.S. hostile policy.Noting his administration’s efforts and achievements to engage the North and reduce tension on the peninsula, Moon pledged to continue “wholehearted efforts” to build peace until the end of his term.