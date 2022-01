Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo, who plays in the French professional football league, scored three goals in one match, earning his first hat trick in the league.Hwang, a forward for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, scored his seventh, eighth and ninth goal of the season in a match against RC Strasbourg Alsace at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, France, on Sunday. Bordeaux won the game 4-3.The goal outburst came after Hwang had been scoreless since December 12.With his first hat trick, Hwang also became the top Asian scorer in the French league’s history. With 27 goals in 77 games in Ligue 1, he broke Park Chu-young’s record by two goals.