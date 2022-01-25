Official: Daily Cases Could Jump to 30,000 in Feb. with Omicron Swell

Photo : KBS News

The country could see up to 30-thousand daily COVID-19 cases next month as the omicron variant is projected to account for over 90 percent of new cases in the coming weeks.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae told CBS radio Tuesday, that with the omicron variant spreading two to three times faster than delta, a surge is unavoidable and the country could see 30-thousand or more new cases a day going forward.When asked about recent projections that some countries will reach herd immunity after peaking with omicron, Son said a similar phenomenon could be expected in South Korea.Health authorities later echoed his claim, predicting that COVID-19 will stabilize once the peak in omicron cases passes.An omicron-focused response system will be introduced starting Wednesday in four high-risk regions - Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Pyeongtaek and Anseong.Son said discussions are under way to expand the measures nationwide sometime after Lunar New Year.