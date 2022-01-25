Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Official: Daily Cases Could Jump to 30,000 in Feb. with Omicron Swell

Written: 2022-01-25 15:08:38Updated: 2022-01-25 19:20:23

Official: Daily Cases Could Jump to 30,000 in Feb. with Omicron Swell

Photo : KBS News

The country could see up to 30-thousand daily COVID-19 cases next month as the omicron variant is projected to account for over 90 percent of new cases in the coming weeks.

Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae told CBS radio Tuesday, that with the omicron variant spreading two to three times faster than delta, a surge is unavoidable and the country could see 30-thousand or more new cases a day going forward.

When asked about recent projections that some countries will reach herd immunity after peaking with omicron, Son said a similar phenomenon could be expected in South Korea.

Health authorities later echoed his claim, predicting that COVID-19 will stabilize once the peak in omicron cases passes.

An omicron-focused response system will be introduced starting Wednesday in four high-risk regions - Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Pyeongtaek and Anseong. 

Son said discussions are under way to expand the measures nationwide sometime after Lunar New Year.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >