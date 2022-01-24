Eligibility for COVID-19 Pills Could be Expanded to Those in Their 50s

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday that the government is mulling further lowering the lower age threshold for COVID-19 treatment pills to 50.Kim made the remark in a meeting with reporters at the government complex in Sejong City, noting there was definite improvement in the 200 people who were administered the antiviral pills.He added it was found that the oral drugs prevented patients from worsening into serious or critical condition.Health authorities earlier had expanded eligibility for the antiviral drug from those aged 65 and older to those aged 60 and older, due in part to lower-than-expected application by senior groups.Many in the 65 and older age bracket could not be administered the drug that is not recommended to those being treated for other chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes.The prime minister said the Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency plans to actively utilize COVID-19 pills by reducing doses if necessary.