Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark stock index slipped below two-thousand-600 points during intraday trading amid a selling spree by foreign investors.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) shed 14-point-77 points, or zero-point-56 percent, from Thursday to stand at two-thousand-599-point-72 as of 9:35 a.m. Friday. The index even slipped to two-thousand-597-point-27 at one time.The last time the KOSPI fell below the two-thousand-600-point mark during intraday trading was on November 30, 2020.The KOSPI opened three-point-38 points higher than Thursday at two-thousand-617-point-87 and appeared to show signs of rallying for the first time in six days but soon shed its gains.