Photo : YONHAP News

The latest South Korean Netflix series "All of Us Are Dead" topped the Netflix TV Show chart for the eighth consecutive day.According to online content ranking provider FlixPatrol on Sunday, the coming-of-age zombie horror maintained the top spot the previous day, having first peaked the chart a day after its global debut on January 28."All of Us Are Dead" topped the ranking in 50 countries, including South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, India and Australia. It ranked second in the U.S.Since the success of "Squid Game" last year, every new South Korean drama has ranked among the top ten. Director Yeon Sang-ho's dystopian horror "Hellbound" rose to top the list a day after its debut last November and stayed in the top spot for eleven non-consecutive days.Director Lee Jae-kyoo's "All of Us Are Dead," based on a popular web comic, is a 12-part zombie thriller set at a school, featuring young characters with different personalities.