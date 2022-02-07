Novavax Vaccine to be Administered from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The COVID-19 vaccine by U.S. biotechnology company Novavax will begin to be administered from Monday, starting with high-risk groups and the unvaccinated.According to the national vaccination task force, the vaccine will be administered to adults who have yet to receive vaccines and high-risk groups such as hospitalized patients and people with severe disabilities.The protein-based vaccine is also available to the general public, who can make reservations for leftover vaccines through apps until March 6.From next Monday, the general public can make reservations through the COVID-19 vaccination reservation website(ncvr.kdca.go.kr).The Novavax vaccine can also be used as a booster shot for those who received AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's Janssen as their primary vaccination if there are proper medical reasons.The task force is scheduled to hold a briefing at 2:10 p.m. on Monday to announce the details of a plan to administer a fourth dose.