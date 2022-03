Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says voter turnout for the presidential election stood at 73-point-six percent as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.Out of some 44-point-two million eligible voters, over 32 million have voted so far.The current participation rate includes early voting, during which 36-point-93 percent of the South Korean electorate cast their votes last Friday and Saturday.The voter turnout is three-point-five percentage points higher than the same time during the last presidential election in 2017, which recorded 70-point-one percent at 5 p.m.By region, South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout of 79 percent, with North Jeolla Province and Gwangju surpassing 78 percent as well. Seoul's turnout stood at 74 percent as of 5 p.m.The general public will be able to vote until 6 p.m., while COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine can cast their votes between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.