Photo : KBS News

Exit poll results suggest a tight race with the two candidates neck-and-neck within the margin of error.An exit poll commissioned by the country's three terrestrial broadcasters predicts the ruling Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung to garner 47-point-eight percent of support, and the People Power Party's candidate Yoon Suk Yeol winning 48-point-four percent.Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party is expected to win two-point-five percent of the votes.Commissioned by key South Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey of 85-thousand people leaving voting stations in various regions.The poll has a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus zero-point-eight percentage points. Details can be found on the KBS website.