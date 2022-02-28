Menu Content

Economy

Written: 2022-03-14 09:59:47Updated: 2022-03-14 12:04:00

Foreigners' Sell-offs of S. Korean Stocks Continues for Second Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors continued to sell South Korean stocks in February amid weakening investment sentiment due to increased geopolitical risks, offloading a net over two-point-five trillion won.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners dumped a net two-point-58 trillion won worth of local stocks last month, net selling for the second straight month.

Foreign investors sold off a net one-point-67 trillion won in January as well.

They sold a net one-point-six trillion won in the main bourse KOSPI in February and 961 billion won in the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ.

Investors from the Middle East bought a net total of 300 billion won, while those from Europe and the Americas offloaded a net one-point-four trillion won and 700 billion won, respectively.

As of the end of February, the value of local stocks held by foreign investors came to 724-point-nine trillion won, accounting for 28 percent of the country's market capitalization.
