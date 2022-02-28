Ex-Vice Minister to Head Foreign Affairs Subcommittee for Yoon's Transition Team

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has named a former vice foreign minister to head its foreign affairs and security subcommittee.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday that Kim Sung-han, a second vice foreign minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration, is anticipated to play a role in bolstering the alliance with the U.S.The former vice minister has a career spanning some 30 years in the diplomatic arena. A childhood friend of the president-elect, Kim is considered to be his foreign policy advisor.Two other members on the subcommittee are Kim Tae-hyo, a former national security strategy secretary under the Lee administration, and Lee Jong-sup, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Former first vice finance minister Choi Sang-mok of the Park Geun-hye administration will lead the subcommittee on economy, where he is expected to devise COVID-19 support for small businesses and pension reforms.People Power Party Rep. Lee Yong-ho will head the subcommittee on legal, political and administrative affairs, tasked with “restoring common sense and fairness in society,” according to spokesperson Kim.Meanwhile, former National Assembly deputy speaker Park Joo-sun, who had supported Yoon during his campaign, was appointed to lead a committee that oversees inauguration preparations.