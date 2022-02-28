Ex-Vice Minister to Head Foreign Affairs Subcommittee for Yoon's Transition Team

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team has named a former vice foreign minister to head its foreign affairs and security subcommittee.
Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday that Kim Sung-han, a second vice foreign minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration, is anticipated to play a role in bolstering the alliance with the U.S.
The former vice minister has a career spanning some 30 years in the diplomatic arena. A childhood friend of the president-elect, Kim is considered to be his foreign policy advisor.
Two other members on the subcommittee are Kim Tae-hyo, a former national security strategy secretary under the Lee administration, and Lee Jong-sup, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Former first vice finance minister Choi Sang-mok of the Park Geun-hye administration will lead the subcommittee on economy, where he is expected to devise COVID-19 support for small businesses and pension reforms.
People Power Party Rep. Lee Yong-ho will head the subcommittee on legal, political and administrative affairs, tasked with “restoring common sense and fairness in society,” according to spokesperson Kim.
Meanwhile, former National Assembly deputy speaker Park Joo-sun, who had supported Yoon during his campaign, was appointed to lead a committee that oversees inauguration preparations.