Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to visit former President Park Geun-hye, who was discharged on Thursday after a four-month hospitalization to treat a chronic illness.Meeting with reporters, Yoon said it is fortunate that Park's health has recovered, adding that he hopes to meet with her at her new residence in the southeastern city of Daegu when he begins touring provinces next week.Yoon said he plans to invite Park to his inauguration on May 10, citing the custom of inviting all surviving predecessors.Park was pardoned in December, after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption-related charges in connection to an influence-peddling scandal during her time in office.Yoon, a former prosecutor general, investigated the allegations that led to Park's impeachment, removal from office and imprisonment in 2017.