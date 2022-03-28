'Seoul Middle School' for Syrian Refugees Opens in Southern Turkey

Photo : YONHAP News

A middle school for Syrian refugees has opened in southern Turkey as part of a humanitarian assistance program of South Korea."Seoul Middle School" opened on Friday in the Harran district of Şanlıurfa Province, welcoming 257 local Turkish students and Syrian refugee students.Students in the Department of Korean Studies at Ankara University reportedly drew inspiration for the name of the school from the "Ankara School," a school for Korean War orphans established by Turkish soldiers fighting in the conflict.Under the humanitarian assistance program for Syrian refugees in Turkey, the Seoul government has built six health centers in Turkey since 2016 in provinces including Ankara, Izmir and Konya.There are about three-and-a-half million Syrian refugees in Turkey, over 450-thousand of whom are staying in Şanlıurfa, a province sharing the longest border with Syria.