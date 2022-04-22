Top Prosecutor Reoffers Resignation after Parties Accept Speaker's Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su tendered his resignation for the second time in five days, after rival political parties agreed to accept the parliamentary speaker's mediated revisions to a bill that razes most of the prosecution's direct investigative power.Kim stated through his spokesperson on Friday that he will step down to take responsibility for the outcome.The proposal for the compromised bill calls for a separation of the prosecution's authority to indict and to investigate, while leaving two of six major crimes under the prosecution's jurisdiction until the formation of the Korean version of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.It also includes limiting the scope of the state agency's special investigative units and restricting its investigation of cases transferred from the police.Kim had previously tendered his resignation on Sunday, objecting to the ruling Democratic Party's decision to push through the disputed revisions. President Moon Jae-in rejected the offer, persuading the top prosecutor to remain in office to consult with the National Assembly.The rival parties plan to handle the proposed revisions at next week's plenary session, before it can be promulgated during the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration's final Cabinet meeting on May 3.