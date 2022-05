Photo : YONHAP News

Demand for overseas travel is seeing a clear recovery with the easing of quarantine and social distancing measures.According to HanaTour Service on Wednesday, one-thousand-272 people made honeymoon reservations last month, climbing to roughly 70 percent of the level posted during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.The April figure is more than ten times that of February, before mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals was lifted.The number one honeymoon destination was Hawaii at 58 percent followed by the Maldives, Guam and Saipan.Another local travel firm, Very Good Tour, saw close to 24-thousand people making overseas travel reservations last month, reaching 32 percent of 2019's level. Demand for travel to Hawaii and Europe has posted the sharpest recovery.