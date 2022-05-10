US Looks forward to Continuing Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says the United States looks forward to the continuation of a productive partnership with South Korea under new President Yoon Suk Yeol, stressing the importance of the bilateral alliance.The department issued the position in response to a written inquiry by KBS regarding the inauguration of the new South Korean president.The department expressed hope that the two nations will continue their cooperation in dealing with urgent global challenges.It also underscored the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, calling it the "linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."The U.S. Department of Defense had also said during a press briefing on Monday that the U.S. is looking forward to cooperating with the new South Korean government.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that South Korea remains a "key ally" and the U.S. always looks for ways to make the alliance better and more capable.