Yoon Pledges Additional $3 Bln for Global Fight against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that South Korea will contribute an additional 300 million U.S. dollars to a global initiative against COVID-19.The president made the pledge in his pre-recorded speech for the second Global COVID-19 Summit co-hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.In his first appearance on the international stage since Tuesday's inauguration, Yoon said that South Korea will continue its contribution to the global effort to end the pandemic as the nation seeks to fulfill its responsibility and roles.Yoon said South Korea will contribute an additional 300 million dollars to the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, or ACT-A, a global initiative launched by the World Health Organization and various partners to collaborate on vaccines, treatments and tests for COVID-19.South Korea has so far provided 210 million dollars in cash or goods to the initiative.President Yoon also vowed active support for developing countries' efforts to produce vaccines.In addition, Yoon said South Korea supports the establishment of a financial intermediary fund, which he said would enable the international community to swiftly mobilize sufficient funds to effectively prepare against new infectious diseases.