N. Korea Reports 6 New Deaths, Nearly 270,000 More Fever Cases

Photo : KBS News

North Korea, which confirmed its first COVID-19 case last week, has reported six additional deaths and nearly 270-thousand new fever cases.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday, the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported six new deaths and 269-thousand-510 more people with fever symptoms from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.The KCNA said the new figures raised the total number of fever cases to one million-483-thousand-60 since late April. It added that about 819-thousand of them have recovered and nearly 664-thousand are receiving treatment. The death toll rose to 56.The headquarters did not specify how many of the deaths and fever cases were confirmed as COVID-19 infections, reflecting the country's lack of testing equipment.Given the situation, the numbers of deaths and infections are presumed by experts and intelligence authorities to be much larger than the official tallies.