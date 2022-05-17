N. Korea Reports 6 New Deaths, Nearly 270,000 More Fever Cases

North Korea, which confirmed its first COVID-19 case last week, has reported six additional deaths and nearly 270-thousand new fever cases.
According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday, the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported six new deaths and 269-thousand-510 more people with fever symptoms from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
The KCNA said the new figures raised the total number of fever cases to one million-483-thousand-60 since late April. It added that about 819-thousand of them have recovered and nearly 664-thousand are receiving treatment. The death toll rose to 56.
The headquarters did not specify how many of the deaths and fever cases were confirmed as COVID-19 infections, reflecting the country's lack of testing equipment.
Given the situation, the numbers of deaths and infections are presumed by experts and intelligence authorities to be much larger than the official tallies.