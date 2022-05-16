First NSC Meeting under Yoon Gov't to Check Summit Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office will hold a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday to check the preparations for the summit between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S.Kim Sung-han, head of the presidential National Security Office(NSO), will preside over the meeting of the NSC standing committee on Thursday afternoon.The first NSC meeting since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government will be held at the national crisis management center, an underground bunker at the new presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul.An official from the top office said the meeting is a regular session chaired by the national security adviser and the upcoming summit is likely to be discussed in the meeting.The NSC meeting will be attended by NSO officials, foreign minister Park Jin, unification minister Kwon Young-se and defense minister Lee Jong-sup.