Nearly 100,000 People Own More than 100 Mln Won in Cryptocurrency in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that nearly 100-thousand people each own more than 100 million won worth of virtual assets in the nation.According to data released by the Financial Services Commission on Thursday, the number of people who trade in domestic cryptocurrency exchanges amounted to nearly five-point-six million as of the end of last December. Of that total, one-point-seven percent, or 94-thousand, had more than 100 million won each in cryptocurrency.The data found that 90-thousand people owned between 100 million and one billion won in virtual assets while four-thousand had more than one billion won in such assets. The number of people who had between ten million won and 100 million won in cryptocurrency reached 730-thousand, accounting for 13 percent of the total.Men comprised the lion's share of cryto investors with their number standing at more than three-point-seven million compared to some one-point-eight million women.The latest data came as financial authorities have begun inspecting a massive cryptocurrency crash involving TerraUSD and its sister token Luna, seeking to determine ways to prevent similar losses for investors in the future.